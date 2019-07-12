|
|
Carol Ann Amborn 1955 - 2019
Norwich - Carol Ann Amborn passed away Tuesday morning at WW Backus Hospital. She was born in Groton June 17, 1955 the daughter of William E. and Phyllis (Gornault) Nash. Carol had been employed as an administrative assistant at Three Rivers Community College. On August 10, 1974 in Preston she was united in marriage to Craig O. Amborn who survives her. Besides her husband Carol is survived by two daughters Tracy Lee Evangelista and Christina Marie Amborn, 2 brothers, 3 sisters and 2 grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother William E. Nash, Jr. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Cathedral Norwich Wednesday July 17th at 10:00 am. Burial is private. goderefuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 12 to July 14, 2019