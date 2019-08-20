|
Carol Deary 1949 - 2019
Putnam - Putnam – Carol A. (Jacob) Deary, 69, of Olney St., passed away at home on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the loving care of her family. She was the loving wife of Dennis Deary. Born in Putnam, she was the daughter of the late Leo R. Jacob and June M. (Allen) Beausoleil.
Mrs. Deary worked at Shaw's Stationary for fifteen years. She also was the choir director at St. Mary Church of the Visitation in Putnam for twenty years and was the bookkeeper for Deary Electric.
In addition to her husband Dennis, Carol is survived by her sons, Dennis Deary, Jr. and Shawn Deary and his wife Jessica; her daughter, Dawn Hinckley and her husband John; her sister, Deborah S. Jacob-Brotherton and her husband Dale and their son Travis; and her five grandchildren, Devin, Emma, Rebecca, Jessica, and Samantha.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Carol's family from 4:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, August 23, 2019, in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00AM in St. Mary Church of the Visitation (Please meet directly at church,) 218 Providence St., Putnam, CT. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Carol to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019