|
|
Carol G. Fitch 1938 - 2020
Canterbury - Carol G. Fitch, 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Feb 13, 2020.
She was born in Boston, MA on Dec. 11, 1938, a daughter to the late Sarah (Riel) and Bernard Gwiazda. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Lester G. Fitch.
In addition to her husband Lester, she is survived by her children Lester G. Fitch II, Keith J. Fitch and Sarah Fitch; brothers Stephen and Paul Gwiazda; grandchildren Curtis, Stacey, Hillary, Zachary and Charlotte Fitch, Haley Pratt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Augustine Church in Canterbury, CT on Tuesday Feb. 18th at 11:00AM. A calling hour from 9:30-10:30AM will be held, prior to the church service, at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd., Plainfield. Burial will be within Lovett Cemetery in Sprague, CT.
For online condolences http://www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020