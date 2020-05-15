|
Carol Lee (Gauvin) Singer 1944 - 2020
Preston - Carol Lee (Gauvin) Singer beloved wife of George J. Singer died April 15, 2020. She was born in Putnam daughter of Henry and Emma (Azud) Gauvin. She was united in marriage to George J. Singer on June 3, 1967 and was married for 53 years. Carol was a member of the Preston Woman's Auxiliary, the Preston Fair Association, the Putnam Chapter American Red Cross Home Nursing care for the sick and elderly, a nurse's aide, and a member of the Putnam Athletics and Activities Association. She grew and picked blueberries, and always donated baked goods, and had a state licensed bakery in her home. In her younger years she worked for Wellington Curtain in Putnam and Sheltering Arms in Norwich. She was a homemaker and Mom for their daughter. In her later years she worked for Mr. Bigs and Charlies Supermarket Norwich. She also loved reading, and liked to watch college basketball and was a UCONN Fan.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter Deborah Ann Hamilton of Colchester, and a sister Joyce Main of North Stonington. She also leaves 2 grandchildren Cameron Joel Hamilton, and Ashlee Rose Hamilton, who she cared for and loved dearly, and her nieces and nephews which include Timothy Main II, Donna Caster, Jimmy Gauvin, Pamela Gauvin, and Gregory Gauvin. She was predeceased by 2 brothers Raymond Gauvin and Pierre Gauvin and her sister Barbara Mackin.
A private graveside service will be held due to current conditions, in Preston City Cemetery, Preston. Memorial Donations in her name may be made to the . Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 15 to May 17, 2020