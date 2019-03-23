|
Carol Ross 1953 - 2019
League City, Texas - Carol Ross of League City, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on March 17, 2019. She was born in New Haven, CT on March 16, 1953, and grew-up in nearby Moosup, CT. Carol received her Master's degree in science education from Eastern Connecticut State University. She moved to League City in 2001 and worked as a GED teacher to disadvantaged students. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, and loved all aspects of science, geology, meteorology, and astronomy. She is survived by her daughter, Beth; her grandson, Elijah; her sister Sandra Records and her husband Russell Records; nephews, Ryan and Morgan Records and brother-in-law Dr. Jeffry Ross. She is also survived by her friend, Hedy Trahan who she worked with at Eastconn. She will be laid to rest at the Lincoln Park Cemetery in Rhode Island at 12:00PM on Monday, March 25. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the or the Sarcoma Foundation.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019