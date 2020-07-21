1/1
Carole Morell
1934 - 2020
Norwich - Carole Sorenson Morell, 85, passed peacefully on July 17, 2020 at her home of 62 years, surrounded, and attended to by her family. In her later years, she valiantly struggled with a multitude of significant health issues.
Carole was born in Meriden, CT, moved with her family to Norwich as a small child and was preceded in death by her parents, Orville, and Claire Sorenson; sister, Janice Sorenson Riordan; daughter, Dana C. Morell O'Hearn; and grandson, Derek Morell. Carole is survived by her husband of 63 years, Konstant W. Morell; children, Gregory K. Morell (Catalina), Constance C. Purple (Gary), Christopher Morell (Polly), William A. Morell (Sharon), Jennifer J. Evans (David); son-in-law Timothy O'Hearn; grandchildren, Kyle T. O'Hearn, Gregory K. Morell, Jr., Brianna L. Morell, Christian Purple, Adam Morell, Jakob Morell; and several nieces and nephews.
Carole attended Norwich Public Schools, graduated from NFA in 1953 and received her B.S. in Nursing from Boston University in 1957, completing her studies working the poorest areas of Boston, MA.
She subsequently worked for the former United Workers of Norwich, providing nursing assistance for the less fortunate; as an R.N. at Backus Hospital; and was one of the hospital's first staff epidemiologists. Additionally, she later worked for the Norwich Housing Authority, providing assistance and housing for the elderly as well as working at the Hamilton and Norwichtown Convalescent Homes.
Carole was a devoted matriarch to her family always putting others before herself. Carole's compassion, empathy and mothering skills were always something the children could count on, especially when sickness or injuries occurred as they would always be pampered.
In addition to her nursing and nurturing skills, she was extremely gifted in the arts. She had her house (the children refused to move) decorated, redecorated, and additions built several times through the years, all done with her ideas, sketches, and designs.
When her children were young, Carole always looked forward to opening the family cottage in Niantic every Spring and spending as much time there as possible. She loved the beach and spent time at her Florida home hoping to one day, move there permanently.
Funeral services will be held graveside at 11 a.m. on July 24, 2020 at St. Joseph's Cemetery located on Boswell Ave., Norwich. A celebration of her life will be held post funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Hospice of Norwich.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
JUL
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
July 22, 2020
Connie and Gary,
Your mom sounds like a wonderful woman who I’m sure will be missed by many for a very long time. Losing you mother, no matter how young or old you are, is a difficult thing. My heart goes out to you and your family.
Lisa Cormier
Friend
July 22, 2020
Konstant and family. So sorry for your loss. Sending condolences and prayers to your family.
Raymond Georgene Bernier
Friend
July 21, 2020
She was a good friend and helped me with my problems. I will miss her greatly.
Nancy smith
Friend
July 21, 2020
Greg and family, I so sorry for your loss.
Jim Lanteigne
Friend
