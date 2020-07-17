Carolyn Andrews 1931 - 2020
Norwich - Carolyn (McDole) Andrews, died peacefully at New London Rehab and Care of Waterford on January 6, 2020.
Carolyn was born on December 29, 1931, in Pawtucket, RI, the eldest daughter of Samuel and Carrie McDole. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, George Andrews, who passed in August 2019.
Carolyn graduated from Bryant College with a BA in Education in 1953 and received a MA from Hartford University. She taught in RI, Hartford Public High School, Bacon Academy, RHAM High School and ended her education career with 20 years as a Guidance Counselor at NFA, retiring in 1992.
She was a lifetime member of the Delta Kappa Gamma honor society. Carolyn was a eucharist minister at Sacred Heart Church in Norwichtown and in Naples. She was actively involved in planning the Educator's Masses held at St. Patrick's Cathedral for many years.
She and George married in August 1956 in Pawtucket and moved to CT where they spent their lives. Following retirement, they wintered in Naples, FL.
Carol enjoyed playing golf, tennis and was a member of the Naples Porcelain Artists.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Kelly Andrews-Babcock and husband Ted of Killingly, CT and their children Aubrey and Fletcher. Her son George F. Andrews Jr and wife Carol of Terryville, CT and their children, George III and Cara. She is also survived by her loving sister Phyllis and husband Joe Tracy of West Warwick, RI and Naples, FL. She leaves numerous nieces and nephews as well.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church Norwichtown, 52 West Town St., Norwich, CT on July 24, at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
