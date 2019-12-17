|
Carolyn J. Read-Burns 1934 - 2019
Lisbon - Carolyn J. Read-Burns, 85, of Town House Road passed away Saturday December 14, 2019 at the Villa Maria Nursing and Rehabilitation Community in Plainfield, CT.
She was born May 11, 1934 daughter to the late George Robert and Bernice (Sisson) Morris.
Carolyn worked for many years as an LPN, both at Backus Hospital and the Villa Maria.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, MaryJane and Glen Miller, her son and daughter-in-law, George and Maryrose Read. She also leaves behind 4 grandsons, Will and Josh Miller,and Nick and Chris Read. She also had 2 beautiful great grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019