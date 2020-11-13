Carroll Tarr 1927 - 2020
Pomfret - Carroll Tarr, 93, late of Pomfret, CT, died November 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn (Marshall) Tarr, his daughters Pamela (Tarr) Billings, wife of Lionel Billings, and Cynthia (Tarr) Morrill, as well as his sister Lurena (Tarr) Heath and brother Owen Tarr.
Grandchildren include Paige (Billings) Mador, Colin Billings, husband to Alexandra, and Alex Morrill. Three great-grandchildren include Chance and twins Quinn and Cooper Mador.
Carroll, born in Maine, and his family moved to Pomfret when he was 12 years old. The family worked their dairy farm for decades. Later, Carroll founded C.R. Tarr, Inc., a trucking company transporting agricultural goods throughout New England and New York.
Carroll loved his family, his work, and talking with friends and customers. He and Marilyn enjoyed travelling. They were fond of Mississippi River cruises.
His service is private. In place of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
