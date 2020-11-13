1/1
Carroll Tarr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carroll's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carroll Tarr 1927 - 2020
Pomfret - Carroll Tarr, 93, late of Pomfret, CT, died November 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn (Marshall) Tarr, his daughters Pamela (Tarr) Billings, wife of Lionel Billings, and Cynthia (Tarr) Morrill, as well as his sister Lurena (Tarr) Heath and brother Owen Tarr.
Grandchildren include Paige (Billings) Mador, Colin Billings, husband to Alexandra, and Alex Morrill. Three great-grandchildren include Chance and twins Quinn and Cooper Mador.
Carroll, born in Maine, and his family moved to Pomfret when he was 12 years old. The family worked their dairy farm for decades. Later, Carroll founded C.R. Tarr, Inc., a trucking company transporting agricultural goods throughout New England and New York.
Carroll loved his family, his work, and talking with friends and customers. He and Marilyn enjoyed travelling. They were fond of Mississippi River cruises.
His service is private. In place of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith and Walker Funeral Home
148 Grove Street
Putnam, CT 06260
(860) 928-2442
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith and Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved