Catherine A. Wilson 1947 - 2020Moosup - Catherine A. Templeton Wilson, 72, of Moosup passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, June 5, 2020.She was born Sept. 15, 1947, in Hartford, a daughter of the late William and Bertha (Hill) Templeton and had resided in Moosup for the past 12 years.Catherine participated in the grandparents program at Moosup Elementary where she was greatly loved by the students.She was an active member of the Central Assembly of God Church.She enjoyed reading, card making and gardening.She was predeceased by a daughter, Jessica Wilson. She leaves behind two sons, Michael Bloom, his wife Natasha, and their son, Ryan, Andrew Bloom, his wife Linda, and their children, Ava and Jacob, and Jessica's daughters, Evelyn Alejandro and Jessayla Ortiz; a brother, George Beauregard; 3 sisters, Shirley Lardis, Joyce Kovacs and Barbara Deangulo; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, at 11 a.m. at the Central Assembly of God Church, located at 350 Putnam Rd., Wauregan, CT.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in her memory to the church.