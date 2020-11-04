1/1
Catherine Couture
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Couture 1948 - 2020
Danielson - Catherine L. Couture, 72, of Danielson, CT passed away from lung cancer, after battling it for six years on November 3, 2020 at her home. She was born September 11, 1948 in Putnam, CT daughter of the late Grace Aldrich. Catherine loved going out to eat and was known to have a sweet tooth for her Zingers in the morning. She enjoyed working at the laundromat. Catherine was the secretary for her AA Group and enjoyed the people.
She leaves her children Todd Aldrich and his wife Becky of Danielson, CT and Temple Barna of Woodstock, CT; her grandchildren Jonathan Ehlert, Harmony Barna and Payton Barna; her siblings Patricia Daviau, Bruce Adams, Harry Adams, Jr. and Charles Adams; her niece Michelle Vassar; her nephew John M. Daviau; her best friends Gail and Linda and also several step-nieces and step- nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Mark Adams, Sherry Adams and Betty Koski. A Chapel Service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:30 PM in Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved