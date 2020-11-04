Catherine Couture 1948 - 2020
Danielson - Catherine L. Couture, 72, of Danielson, CT passed away from lung cancer, after battling it for six years on November 3, 2020 at her home. She was born September 11, 1948 in Putnam, CT daughter of the late Grace Aldrich. Catherine loved going out to eat and was known to have a sweet tooth for her Zingers in the morning. She enjoyed working at the laundromat. Catherine was the secretary for her AA Group and enjoyed the people.
She leaves her children Todd Aldrich and his wife Becky of Danielson, CT and Temple Barna of Woodstock, CT; her grandchildren Jonathan Ehlert, Harmony Barna and Payton Barna; her siblings Patricia Daviau, Bruce Adams, Harry Adams, Jr. and Charles Adams; her niece Michelle Vassar; her nephew John M. Daviau; her best friends Gail and Linda and also several step-nieces and step- nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Mark Adams, Sherry Adams and Betty Koski. A Chapel Service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:30 PM in Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com