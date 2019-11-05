|
|
Catherine E. Balczun 1922 - 2019
Norwich - Catherine Elizabeth (Eccleston) Balzun, 96, passed away November 3, 2019 at the Norwichtown Rehab and Care Center.
Catherine was born December 21, 1922 in Preston, the daughter of the late Oscar and Ismena (Emmett) Eccleston.
She married Charles D. Balczun January 13, 1961 in Willimantic CT. He passed away October 26, 2000.
She was a 1937 graduate of the Preston Elementary School and a graduate of Norwich Free Academy class of 1941. She attended Norwich Commercial College for two years.
She retired from King Seeley Thermos Company in 1984 after 42 years of service. She worked for the superintendent of the Filler Division at the Laurel Hill Plant. She was a member of the Quarter Century Club of King Seeley Thermos.
She is survived by her two sons Paul A. Balczun and wife Lori and Charles P. Balczun, daughter Loretta Proto, by her sisters Marjorie Bonville and Phyllis Faille, by 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, by her friends Maria Morell and Ken Lyons, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Robert, Norman, Ralph, Oscar and Harold Eccleston, and by her sisters Joan Moran and Dorothy Greiner.
Visitation will be held at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave in Norwich on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, on Friday at 10 am, meeting directly at the Cathedral. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich.
To leave a message of condolence for Catherine's family, please visit her memorial at www.labenskifuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019