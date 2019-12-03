Home

Catherine J. Colbeth

Catherine J. Colbeth Obituary
Catherine J. Colbeth 1939 - 2019
Norwich - Catherine Jane Colbeth., 80, of Norwich, passed away Friday, Nov 29th, 2019, at Norwichtown Rehab & Care Center; Norwich, Connecticut.
Catherine was born on May 24th, 1939 in the county of Lackawanna, Pennsylvania and grew up in Kingston, New York.
Catherine is survived by her sons, Robert Kerby and Wade Page Jr; daughters, Pattie Hussien and Sandy Kalinsack; several nieces and nephews; ex-husband Wade H. Page Sr.; Sisters Alice Slater and Penny Rowles, and extended family.
Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Colbeth; daughter, Linda Lozada-Torres, and son Michael L. Page., sisters Collie Long, and Emma Grant.
Cards or condolences may be sent to her family, c/o Robert Kerby, P.O. Box 743, Manchester, WA 98353-0743.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
