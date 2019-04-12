|
|
Catherine M. Didato 1933 - 2019
Groton - Catherine M. Didato 86, of Groton died early Wednesday morning April 10, 2019 at Fairview in Groton. She was born in Norwalk on February 4, 1933 the daughter of the late Michael A. and Sadie (Ferrington) Kilcoyne. Catherine was last employed as a Tester at Automatic Signal in Norwalk before retiring. On September 6, 1952 she married Sebastian Paul Didato at St. Mary's Church in Norwalk who died on December 24, 2016. She is survived by one son, Michael A. Didato and his wife Georgene of Waterford, daughter Donna Albeke and her husband Whitney of Moosup, grandchildren Amanda Grenier of Brooklyn and Alison Showers of Chicopee, MA, great granddaughters Caley and Madelyn Showers and all her loving nieces and nephews.
A calling hour will be held Monday April 15th from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview, 235 Lestertown Road, Groton, CT 06340.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019