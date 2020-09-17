Catherine Musial 1941 - 2020
Woodstock - Catherine (Krushefsky) Musial, 79, of Hawkins Rd., Woodstock Valley, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Henry Musial.
Born in Putnam, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Cimicud) Krushefsky.
Catherine worked in business administration for United Services for many years prior to her retirement. Because she loved to travel so much, she worked at numerous local hotels at the front desk to meet people from all the around the world. She also enjoyed flower gardening. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Catherine is survived by her son, Jon Frost and his wife Liisbet of Woodstock Valley; her daughter, Jill Owens and her husband Michael of Maine; her stepchildren, Randy Musial and his wife Nancy, Beverley Musial, and Terry Musial; her sisters, Mary Jane Facas, and Gerri Zachas; and her grandchildren, Joshua Latour, Madison Frost, and Harrison Frost. She was predeceased by her brother, the late Larry Krushefsky.
Services are private and have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bungay Fire Brigade, 1256 Rt 171, Woodstock, CT 06281.
