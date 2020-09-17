1/1
Catherine Musial
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Musial 1941 - 2020
Woodstock - Catherine (Krushefsky) Musial, 79, of Hawkins Rd., Woodstock Valley, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Henry Musial.
Born in Putnam, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Cimicud) Krushefsky.
Catherine worked in business administration for United Services for many years prior to her retirement. Because she loved to travel so much, she worked at numerous local hotels at the front desk to meet people from all the around the world. She also enjoyed flower gardening. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Catherine is survived by her son, Jon Frost and his wife Liisbet of Woodstock Valley; her daughter, Jill Owens and her husband Michael of Maine; her stepchildren, Randy Musial and his wife Nancy, Beverley Musial, and Terry Musial; her sisters, Mary Jane Facas, and Gerri Zachas; and her grandchildren, Joshua Latour, Madison Frost, and Harrison Frost. She was predeceased by her brother, the late Larry Krushefsky.
Services are private and have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bungay Fire Brigade, 1256 Rt 171, Woodstock, CT 06281.
For memorial guest book, visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved