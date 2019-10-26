|
Catherine Oloff 1929 - 2019
Norwich - Catherine Mary Falman Oloff, 90, daughter of the late Joseph Falman and Anna Treur of Norwich and wife of the late Richard H. Oloff died peacefully at Sharon Health Care in Sharon, Ct on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Catherine was born on March 16, 1929 and was a lifelong resident of Norwich. Catherine was very proud that she returned to school to obtain her high school diploma as an adult after leaving Norwich Free Academy at the age of 16 to start work in a factory. She attended Mohegan Community College. She was a proud homemaker and loved gardening, canning, sewing all her clothes and cooking everything from scratch. Most of all, having family visit, especially for all the holidays. Catherine always kept an immaculate house.
Catherine was most proud of being a mother, wife and grandmother. In later life- she cared for her husband Richie with advanced Alzheimer's at their home that they shared together for over 49 yrs.
She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church in Norwichtown, active in the Rose City Senior Center, AARP, Mohegan chapter 1004, and was a long time active member of the RSVP knitting and crochet group. She was awarded by Post 594 and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign War for her commitment to the Veteran and Hospital Programs for making exceptional handmade items. Catherine was awarded an outstanding caregiver award by the .
She married Richard H. Oloff on October 23, 1954 at St Peter and Paul's church in Norwich, Ct. He predeceased her in 2003. They made a home and family together in Norwich and she is survived by her daughter Nancy Oloff Gandolfo and her husband Tom of Lakeville, Ct, son Rich and wife Jan of Stafford Springs, Ct, granddaughters Marsha Cirrito who was very devoted to her during her last year and her husband Mike and granddaughter Kendra Martelle, great grandchildren Taylor, Caitlin, Xavier and great great grandson Tyler all from Norwich along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In her last year, she received outstanding care at Sharon Healthcare where she was affectionately called Granma. Family and friend may visit Labenski Funeral Home Friday, November 1st from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Home Service at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Christian Burial at St Joseph Cemetery. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to read the full obituary and leave an online condolence for the Oloff family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019