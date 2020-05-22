|
Cathleen Anne (Canning) Nevils 1947 - 2020
Uncasville - Cathleen A. Nevils, 72, passed away at Orchard Grove Specialty Care Center in Uncasville on April 26th following a lengthy battle with dementia. Cathleen was born in New Haven, CT on May 6, 1947, the daughter of the late Edward and Florence (Crane) Canning. She was predeceased by her husband, Randy Nevils, and her beloved cat Raven. Cathleen grew up in Bozrah CT, the eldest of five sisters, and was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy, Class of 1965. She met her former husband, John Hicks, while she attended nursing school at Connecticut College and he was stationed at the naval base in Groton. They went on to have 2 children, Tina and Justin. She spent many years working in the nursing field, most recently at rehabilitation and convalescent care facilities in the Norwich area. Following her nursing career, she enjoyed many years as an associate at Norwich Walmart until her full retirement. Cathleen enjoyed watching movies and was proud of her extensive collection of DVDs, which she loved sharing with her friends and family. Prior to losing her ability to do so, Cathleen loved to collect books, and passed her love of reading on to her family.
Cathleen will be greatly missed by her children - Kristina (Hicks) Tobey of Norwich, and Justin Hicks of Oklahoma City, OK; and her grandchildren - Kyle and Sarah (Eccles) Tobey of NYC, NY; Brian and Katarina (Bainbridge) Tobey of New London; Jordan Tobey of Taftville; and Miranda Hicks of Jewett City. She is also survived by her four sisters - Sharon (Canning) and husband Steve Gural, Diane Canning, Robin Canning, and Patricia Canning, all of Bozrah; and several nieces and nephews. Cathleen was loved by all who knew and cared for her at Orchard Grove, and the family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff and especially her APRN Steve, as well as Beacon Hospice for their support and care in her final days. Donations in memory of Cathleen may be made to the at www.dementiasociety.org/donate. Due to current situations, her interment will be private at the family's convenience.
