Cecelia Blanchette 1940 - 2020
Sprague - Cecelia C. Blanchette of Sprague, age 79, born on June 25th, 1940 passed away on March 29th, 2020 in her home, of natural causes.
She is proceeded by her husband Theodore A Blanchette Jr., her parents William and Regina Chartier, her brothers William Chartier, Ernest Chartier, and Robert Chartier, and her sister Loraine Roth.
She is survived by her brothers Alfred Chartier and Joseph Chartier, three sons Theodore A. Blanchette III of Norwich, Robert J. Blanchette of Griswold and James P. Blanchette and daughter-in-law Sally A. Blanchette of Versailles. Her grandson Robert J. Blanchette, wife Kimberly A. Blanchette, great grandchild Kayley Blanchette of Griswold, granddaughter Jennifer N. Blanchette of Colchester, grandson Thomas P. Blanchette of Versailles and numerous nieces nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was better known as "CeCe" and "Ceal" to her loved ones. While her house was always filled with country music, her favorite was the king himself, Elvis Presley. She adored frogs and lighthouses. She never passed up a good time, whether that was line dancing, playing slot machines at the casino, or partying at the Wolf Den with her friends. If she wasn't there, she could be found spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.
Due to the pandemic, no services with be held. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020