Cecelia (nee Greczkowski) Denomme 1929 - 2019
Jewett City - Cecelia Denomme (nee Greczkowski) of Jewett City, CT born June 8, 1929, passed away June 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Romeo Denomme, in 1989. She was also preceded in death by her parents Walter Greczkowski and Agata Greczkowski (Brzostowski) as well as her 13 siblings and son, Romeo. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Cynthia Maurer and husband, Leroy Maurer of Wales, MA, and Marie Denomme of Jewett City, CT; as well as 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. May heaven welcome her home with great love and rejoicing.
Visiting hours will be held from 5-7PM on June 10, 2019 at the Gagne Piechowski Fuenral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM Tuesday June 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. Burial will follow within the Pachaug Cemetery. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 5 to June 7, 2019