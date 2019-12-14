|
Cecile Exley 1936 - 2019
Plainfield - Plainfield- Cecile N. Exley, 82, passed away at the Pierce Memorial Baptist Home in Brooklyn on Friday Dec. 13, 2019.
She was born in Plainfield, CT on Dec 29, 1936, a daughter to the late Camilla (Bernier) and Paul Caouette. She is predeceased by her husband Ernest "Babe" Exley who passed in Dec. 2000.
Cecile was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished the time spent raising her family, considering those years to be the best time in her life. She loved taking care of her home and loved making people laugh with her unique sense of humor. She was particularly proud of the fact that she was "always right". She was a very hard worker who had many jobs in her lifetime but especially enjoyed working in the hospitality industry. Cecile will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her, but feel at peace knowing in their hearts that she is now happy to be reunited with her husband "Babe" who she missed dearly.
She is survived by her sons Bruce, Michael and James Exley; daughters Diane and Karen Exley; brothers Paul and Richard Caouette; sisters Annette LaPrade and Jane Zastowski; grandchildren Elyse and Matthew Mullins, Abby and Libby Merchant and great grandson Jackson Mullins.
Cecile was predeceased by her brothers Roland, Andre and Lawrence Caouette.
There will be a Funeral Service held at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield, CT on Tuesday Dec. 17th at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery Moosup, CT. Calling hours will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Mon. the 16th. For online condolences http://www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made online to the at or 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019