|
|
Cecile Newland 1980 - 2019
Putnam - Cecile Newland, 39, of Putnam, CT, passed away unexpectedly, August 27, 2019 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam. She was born March 12, 1980 in Putnam. Daughter of Brenda (Williams) Weeks and the late Martin Newland, Sr. She was the beloved spouse of Emma (Tong) Newland.
Cecile loved sunsets and scenic rides. She enjoyed her frequent trips to Dunkin Donuts, animals, wild life and especially feeding birds. She was a person with a very big heart and loved to give to people. She would also just give a helping hand. She worked as a Technician for Tuscarora Plastics until being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
She leaves her mother Brenda Weeks of Dayville, CT; her stepfather Bruce Weeks; her sisters Brenda Newland (Robert Devlin) of Dayville, Virginia Desmarais of Dayville; her brothers Michael Williams (Mishel) of Columbus, OH, Martin Newland, Jr. of Brooklyn, CT, Augustus Newland of Columbus, OH; her nieces Gianna Williams, Deirdre Desmarais and Kayleigh Newland; her nephews Dylan Desmarais, Anthony Devlin, Connor Devlin and Augustus Newland. Also her beloved cats Cherly, Hunter and Cornflake. She was predeceased by her cats Taj Mahal, Cyprus and Catera "Moose".
Calling hours will be Thursday, September 4, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. Burial will be Friday, September 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM in South Brooklyn Cemetery, Brooklyn, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019