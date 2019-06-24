|
|
CECILIA DUNION 1919 - 2019
Norwich - Cecilia Dunion (Cil), of Norwich, died peacefully at her home with family by her side on June 2, 2019. She was born on August 16, 1919 in Norwich. She was the committed and caring wife of the late William Dunion. Cil had many friends over the years and volunteered her time to her church and local senior center. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and had a passion and talent for arts and crafts. One her favorite pastimes was the Saturday evening penny poker parties followed by a Sunday drive to Rocky Point. She was a devout Catholic and a lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart parish in Taftville. She is survived by her two sons, Rick of Pelham NH, and Paul and his wife Connie, of Franklin, and her former daughter-in-law, Amy. Also, five grandchildren, Jason, Sarah, Jenny, Kelly, Ali, and five great children, Erica, Corey, Brynn, Elyse, and Chase.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville, meeting directly at church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery Taftville. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, P.O. Box 208, Taftville, CT 06380. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 24 to June 26, 2019