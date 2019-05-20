|
|
Celia Cristofori 1937 - 2019
Brooklyn - Celia Cristofori passed on May 16, 2019 with her loved ones by her side at Pierce Memorial Baptist Home in Brooklyn. Celia was born March 5, 1937, daughter of the late Fred A. Thornton Sr. and Burnys B. Kenyon Thornton of Abington, CT. She graduated from Putnam High School in 1955 and also later attended Quinebaug Community College while raising her two children. She was married to Paul W. Cristofori in 1956 in Abington Congregational Church.
She was employed as Accounts Receivable Manager of the original Idle Wild Farm in Pomfret Center for many years followed by ten years employment at the former Danielson Federal Savings & Loan Assoc. in Danielson. In 1968 she became employed as Office and Financial Manager of her husband's two businesses – Northeastern Conn. Truck Sales Inc. of Grosvenordale, CT and later at Eastern Conn. Truck Sales, Inc. of Franklin, CT for thirty-four years until her retirement in 2001.
She was a past Treasurer of the Brooklyn Little League and served as Den Mother for the Brooklyn Cub Scouts for many years. She was a past Treasurer of the Northeastern CT Business and Professional Women's Club and served as state auditor for the Business and Professional Women's Club of CT. In her retirement years, she enjoyed being at home, cooking for the family, corresponding with her many email friends, reading and especially writing and solving crosswords. She also enjoyed photography and collected numerous albums of family and friend's pictures and gatherings, but her most favorite pastime was playing a round of golf. She always believed it is more blessed and rewarding to give than to receive and always tried to lend a helping hand wherever needed.
In addition to her husband of 62 years, she is survived by her daughter, Jill Lewis and son-in-law, Jack of Bonneau, SC and her son, Paul L. Cristofori and daughter-in-law, Cynthia of Brooklyn, CT. She is also survived by sisters, Nola Terwilleger of Inverness, FL, and Dorothy Caparrelli of N. Scituate, RI; two grandsons, Philip and Mitchell Comtois and two great grand-children as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Fred A. Thornton, Jr. and sister, Phyllis Thornton.
A calling hour will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. in Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Celia's memory may be made to The Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 20 to May 22, 2019