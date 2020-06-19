Chace John Wood 1998 - 2020

Killingly - Chace John Wood was born into this world on January 1, 1998. His parents, Lance and Lisa Wood were his biggest coaches and cheerleaders. Chace and his brother Hunter were not just brothers, they were best friends. Chevy and Silverado were their sidekicks. Sadly, Chace left this world to be with God on March 25, 2020.

At an early age, Chace discovered his talent to win hearts and share his love of life with his goofy grin and willingness to take on any challenge. The Wood family raced quarter midgets at the Thompson Speedway for several years where Chace fell in love with the camaraderie and competitiveness of racing. He went on to play baseball, basketball and football on the youth levels. He would play just about any sport and enjoy it.

Chace graduated from Killingly High School in 2016. He played football and basketball for his four years there. You could hear the President of his fan club at every game. Chace was recognized for his sportsmanship, always encouraging the team and pushing for that little extra everyone has.

Chace so loved his time in organized sports, he focused his future on becoming a Coach and looked forward to working with the athletic department at the Killingly High School. He served as the assistant coach for the Killingly Redmen while he attended Eastern CT State University in pursuit of his degree in Physical Education. Chace received acknowledgement of his achievements at ECSU at their commencement exercises. We all know he would have gone on to be a great educator and coach. Chase was a certified Coach in the State of CT and a certified IAABO referee. Certainly, he is still doing good works.



Chace is survived by his parents Lance and Lisa Wood, and his brother Hunter J. Wood. He leaves his maternal grandmother Miriam Borders, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Chace leaves many in his friend family, especially Mackenzie Trudeau. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents John and Shirley Wood, and his maternal grandfathers George P. Bessette, Sr. and Henry Borders.

Chace had a big family, that reached beyond those familial relations. His circle of friends and his love of life brought him to many experiences and interesting places near and far. The outpouring of support from them is a wonderful tribute to the things Chace embodied. Inclusion, Integrity, Responsibility and Love.

A graveside service will be held on June 27, 2020 at the Holy Cross Cemetery on Maple Street in Danielson at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted by the Chace J. Wood Scholarship fund, c/o Ben Desaulnier, 18 Deerwood Drive, Dayville, CT 06241



