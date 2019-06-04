|
|
Charlene (Cote) Payne 1952 - 2018
Moosup - Charlene Payne (Cote) born June 19, 1952, passed away on April 9, 2018, at the age of 65. She was predeceased by her son, Jimmie Conkel, leaving behind eldest daughter, Elizabeth Myers (Olin), her children, Courtney Myers and Rivers Levesque, and youngest daughter, Nichole Payne and her son, Xander Payne.Also leaving behind her mother, Jeanette Cote, six siblings, and many nieces and nephews.
Charlene worked as a blackjack dealer for 25 years and was previously a CNA and warehouse worker. She was a courageous and determined woman with a strong personality. She was compassionate and always went above and beyond for everyone. Charlene loved the beach and campground. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, crocheting and cooking. She had a laugh that was contagious and a smile that warmed hearts. Charlene loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren and was looking forward to meeting her grandson Xander. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
Memorial Services will be held on June 15, 2019, at 12pm, at All Hallows Church, 130 Prospect St. Moosup, CT 06354.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 4 to June 6, 2019