Charles A. Jaskiewicz Jr.
Charles A. Jaskiewicz Jr. 1933 - 2020
Norwich - Charles "Charlie" A. Jaskiewicz Jr., 86, of Griswold died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Backus Hospital in Norwich.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Norma (Stadnicki White) Jaskiewicz of 30 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Charles A. III, Joseph and Christopher; a daughter, Marjorie Pescetello and her husband Mark; his stepson, Steven White; brothers, Joseph and his wife Beverly, Richard and his wife JoAnn; a sister, Regina (Midge) Westner and her husband Frank. Charlie had many nieces and nephews, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Charlie was predeceased by a son, Michael; a daughter, Deborah Jaskiewicz; brothers, Anthony, Thomas, and Donald.
He was born in Brooklyn, New York, November 9, 1933, the son of the late Marjorie D'elia Jaskiewicz.
He served his country honorably in the U.S. Marines, when he enlisted at the age of 14, and then spent 4 years in the U.S. Air Force in Germany, where he was able to tour all of Europe after the Berlin Air Lift.
After the military, Charlie worked for several places including as a surveyor of the CT Turnpike Route 395, and the Norwich State Hospital in Norwich. He then went to work for Bozrah Light & Power Company beginning as a lineman and retiring after 45 years as Distribution Superintendent.
Charlie was a founding member of the Oakdale Volunteer Fire Company. He enjoyed fly fishing and was an avid shade tree mechanic working on family and friends cars. He loved his truck and his John Deere tractor and working on his lawn and his home.
A calling hour will be held from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, with a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City. Burial will immediately follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Norwich.
For online condolences, please go to www.gagne-piechowski.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Memories & Condolences
