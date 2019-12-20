|
|
Charles A. "Moe" Savalle 1929 - 2019
Salem - Charles A. "Moe" Savalle, 90, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born in Colchester on January 19, 1929 to the late Vincent and Sylvia (Brown) Savalle.
Moe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend; he graduated from Bacon Academy then joined the U.S.M.C in 1948, he proudly served his country during the Korean war and was the 2019 Grand Marshall for the Colchester Memorial Day Parade. On September 22, 1956 at St. Andrew's Church, he was united in marriage to his loving wife of 63 years, Pauline Gural; he worked as a journeyman carpenter for the Carpenters Union Local #30 from 1956-1994. Moe was active in his community, he was a member of the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Co. from 1967-1976, Salem Lions Club and active in Salem Youth baseball league.
Moe is survived by his wife Pauline Savalle, his sons Jim Savalle and wife Ruth and Jeffrey E. Savalle and wife Jeannine all of Salem, his grandchildren Jeffrey M. Savalle and Nicole Savalle; great grandson Colin Charles Savalle; many nieces and nephews and his life-long best friend Ray Ryan of Colchester. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his siblings Margot Costello, Vincent Savalle, Mary Moon and John Savalle.
A wake will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9:00am followed by a 10:00am funeral service at Belmont Funeral Home LLC, 144 So. Main St. Colchester. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation's in Moe's memory may be made to the s Project.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019