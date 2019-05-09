|
|
Charles A. Spaulding Jr. 1952 - 2019
New Haven - Charles A. Spaulding Jr., 66, of New Haven and formerly Killingly, passed away May 3, 2019 at home. He was born in Putnam on October 1, 1952, son of the late Charles A. Spaulding Sr. and Veronica (Zadora) Spaulding. Charles attended Goodyear Grammar School and graduated from Killingly High School in 1970. He enlisted in the USMC and served from 1971- 1973. He was an enthusiastic sports fan who enjoyed watching UCONN Basketball, Red Sox, and the New England Patriots and was an avid fisherman. Charles is survived by his sister Carol Courtemanche and husband Raymond of Danielson; nephews, Scott Courtemanche and wife Gloria and Troy Courtemanche and companion Shannon; niece Rhonda Mathies and husband Max. He is also survived by his neighbor Denise Brock of New Haven and friend David Platt. A Graveside Service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 9 to May 11, 2019