Charles B. Rice Sr.
Charles B. Rice Sr. 2020
Norwich - Charles B Rice Sr., 83, of Woodland Drive, Norwich, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at the WW Backus Hospital.
He was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of William and Oleta Rice. He grew up in the Norwich area and was a graduate of the Norwich Free Academy class of 1955.
Bud was an avid New York Yankees baseball fan and a true story teller. He was happiest when he was telling stories of his youth growing up in Norwich and his time spent as a police officer for the City of Norwich. He also proudly worked for 35 years at General Dynamics Electric Boat Division in Groton, CT.
Charles is survived by his wife of 50 years Janice A. (Johnson) Rice, and his sister BilliSue Hill (Robert) of Norwich. He was predeceased by 2 daughters, Beckie A. Pappas, Julie A. Flowers and a granddaughter Jaime Wallace. He is also survived by 5 children, Dianne Niles (Garry) of Canterbury, CT, Charles B. Rice Jr. (Sherrie) of Clinton, CT, Charles Cota (Jill) of Wichita, KS, Kathy Vargo (Chris) of Chesterfield, VA, Sue Wallace (George) of Norwich, additionally he is survived by 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bud was a proud and honorable man, loving husband, brother, father and grandfather who will be missed dearly.
Calling hours will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff St., Norwich, CT. Due to COVID restrictions a private funeral will be at 1 p.m. at the Preston City Congregational Church, 321 Route 164, Preston, CT, burial to follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Preston City Congregational Church, 321 Route 164, Preston, CT 06365-8108.
Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral
01:00 PM
Preston City Congregational Church
