Charles (Chuck) Detmer, Jr. 1943 - 2020
Baltic - CWO4 Charles (Chuck) Detmer Jr. USN (Ret.) died peacefully Friday January 2, 2020. He was born in Stamford, CT on May 15, 1943 to the late Charles and Dorothy (Howe) Detmer. He is survived by a son Chip (Cathleen) of TX, daughter Jennifer (Jerry) Babb of Groton, granddaughters Stephanie and Meghan Babb of Groton, sisters Barbara Nick of Tolland and Nancy (Andy) Barry of Mansfield, brother Jeff of Jewett City, sister-in-law Jeanne Ireland of Stratford, brother-in-law Mike (Nancy) Greco of MA and many special nephews, nieces and cherished friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife Barbara (Greco) and a brother Anthony. Chuck enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and served faithfully for 30 years. He completed two combat tours with SEAL Team Two, earning numerous citations including two Bronze Stars with Valor and the Republic of Vietnam Vallantry Cross. He also earned his Ranger tab and duty stations included UDT-22, Beachmaster Unit Two, USS Saratoga (CV-60) as ship's boatswain, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit-2, and as base security officer at Naval Submarine Base New London. After retiring from the Navy he studied at Three Rivers Community College and played on the golf team. He worked as a security guard at Millstone and at Great Brook driving range. Chuck loved spending time with his family and hanging out with his friends at Sprague Rod and Gun Club.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 10th at 10:00 A.M. at ST. Mary's Church in Baltic, meeting directly at church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Baltic with full military honors. Calling hours at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville will be Thursday from 2-4 P.M.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his memory to UDT-SEAL Association, 1619 D. Street BLDG 5326, Virginia Beach, VA 23459.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020