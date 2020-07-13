Charles E. Archambault 1932 - 2020
N. Grosvenordale - Charles E. Archambault, 87, of Riverside Dr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Alice (Simonzi) Archambault for 66 years. Born in Putnam, he was the son of the late Joseph and Bernadette (Coderre) Archambault.
Charles attended St. Joseph's High School in Thompson, CT where he graduated in 1950 with honors. He actively served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. After completing his military service, Charles signed a minor league baseball contract with the St. Louis Browns. In 1953, he joined his father's general insurance agency and became a licensed agent a year later. In 1962 he incorporated the agency which became known as J.A. Archambault & Son, Inc. and was the President and CEO from 1986 until his retirement in December 1995. He proudly served as a director of the Citizens National Bank from 1965 until 2014 when the Bank was sold. He also served the Town of Thompson as a Tax Collector for three years, was a member of the Board of Finance for four years, the Zoning Board of Appeals for four years and the Building Committee for the High School addition. He served on the Board of Directors of Day Kimball Hospital for four years. He was the Chairman of the Development Committee for two years and was a member of the Thompson Historical Society and Thompson Village Improvement Society.
Charles was a communicant of St. Joseph Church where he served as the Trustee for the church for fifteen years, Choir Master for 27 years and four years on the Board of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Norwich. He was a past member of the Thompson Lions Club, Life Member and past Grand Knight of St. Bernard Council Knights of Columbus, Life Member of the Putnam Lodge of Elks, Life Member of the Community Fire Department and a member of the Oscar Swanson Post American Legion.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his two sons, David R. Archambault and his life partner Cynthia Stringfellow of N. Grosvenordale and Joseph C. Archambault and his wife Rabeya of New Bedford, MA; his daughter, Marianne Zwicklbauer and her husband Dr. Michael Zwicklbauer of Newport News, VA; his brothers, Monsignor Henry Archambault of Taftville, and Dr. Paul Archambault of MA; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters-in law. He was predeceased by his brothers, the late Maurice Archambault, Dr. J. Bernard Archambault, A. Leon Archambault, Rev. Richard L. Archambault and by his sisters, Jeanne Brodeaur and Denise Hutchinson.
He was a dedicated friend of Bill W's since 1984.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Charles' family from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the Valade Funeral Home & Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m.in St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St, N. Grosvenordale, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to TEEG, P.O. Box 664, N. Grosvenordale, CT 06255 or to Hospice & Palliative Care, P.O. Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com
