1/1
Charles E. Clarke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles E. Clarke 1952 - 2020
Norwich - Charles "Chuck" Clarke, 68, passed away surrounded by his family on November 15, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born on January 12, 1952 in Norwich, CT the son of the late Barbara Hall of Norwich. Chuck also spent several years in the loving home of Csilla and the late James Quarto who helped shape him into the wonderful husband, father, and grandfather he became.
Chuck graduated from the Norwich Free Academy the class of 1970. He married Betsey Cummings on August 2, 1975 and together raised their two children, Heather and Adam. Chuck was a dedicated father who never missed any activity his children were involved in over the years.
Chuck worked as a construction project manager for the Real Estate Services of CT in Middletown. After commuting to this job for many years he decided to work closer to home. In 1999 he began his career as a glazer at New England Glass and Mirror in Norwich.
Upon retirement he loved winters in Florida, riding his motorcycle with his friends, detailing cars, and weekly outings with cousin, Marie Fitzgerald. Above all his favorite activity was being part of the everyday life of his two granddaughters who adoringly referred to him as Pop Pop.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Betsey, son, Adam Clarke of Norwich, daughter, Heather (Michael) Anderson of North Stonington and two granddaughters Ellen and Ingrid Anderson. He also leaves behind two brothers, Bradley Clarke of Norwich and David (Betty) Hall and a sister, Cindy Hall of New Hampshire, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Chuck's humor and zest for life will forever be missed by his family and friends. Due to COVID, funeral services will be private. A celebration of Chuck's life is planned for next summer. Labenski Funeral Home on Boswell Ave. is entrusted with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
8608871769
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Labenski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved