Charles E. Clarke 1952 - 2020

Norwich - Charles "Chuck" Clarke, 68, passed away surrounded by his family on November 15, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born on January 12, 1952 in Norwich, CT the son of the late Barbara Hall of Norwich. Chuck also spent several years in the loving home of Csilla and the late James Quarto who helped shape him into the wonderful husband, father, and grandfather he became.

Chuck graduated from the Norwich Free Academy the class of 1970. He married Betsey Cummings on August 2, 1975 and together raised their two children, Heather and Adam. Chuck was a dedicated father who never missed any activity his children were involved in over the years.

Chuck worked as a construction project manager for the Real Estate Services of CT in Middletown. After commuting to this job for many years he decided to work closer to home. In 1999 he began his career as a glazer at New England Glass and Mirror in Norwich.

Upon retirement he loved winters in Florida, riding his motorcycle with his friends, detailing cars, and weekly outings with cousin, Marie Fitzgerald. Above all his favorite activity was being part of the everyday life of his two granddaughters who adoringly referred to him as Pop Pop.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Betsey, son, Adam Clarke of Norwich, daughter, Heather (Michael) Anderson of North Stonington and two granddaughters Ellen and Ingrid Anderson. He also leaves behind two brothers, Bradley Clarke of Norwich and David (Betty) Hall and a sister, Cindy Hall of New Hampshire, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Chuck's humor and zest for life will forever be missed by his family and friends. Due to COVID, funeral services will be private. A celebration of Chuck's life is planned for next summer. Labenski Funeral Home on Boswell Ave. is entrusted with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store