Charles F. Noyes 1924 - 2019
Bozrah - Charles F. Noyes, 94, of Bozrah, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 after a lengthy battle with dementia. Born in Norwich, Connecticut on November 21, 1924 he was the son of Freda (Bode) Noyes and William C. Noyes Sr. He was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy and the University of Connecticut School Of Agriculture. He was a very proud WWII veteran having served in the Navy from 1943-1946. On Father's Day 1949 he married Marie (Ellsworth) Noyes and together they shared 70 years of marriage.
Early in life he worked with his father and brothers (Ralph and William Jr) in the family auto business. In 1962 he began a 29 year career working for the State of Connecticut highway department as a landscape designer. After retirement he filled his time caning chairs, crafting, and sharing his creative skills by teaching adult education classes and conducting demonstrations at various community events and craft shows. He was an avid gardener and loved his gardens, fish pond and feeding the birds and other "critters."
Charles was a member of the Norwich Grange and a Seventh Degree member of the National Grange. He was an active member of the Bozrah Senior Center and the American Legion Post 138. While Charles was a lifetime member and deacon emeritus of the Central Baptist Church of Norwich, he found great enjoyment in attending the Bozrah Centre Congregational Church over the past few years.
For 80 years he spent his summers boating, fishing and spending time with family and friends at Latimer Point in Stonington. He was proud of his family's role in building the first summer cottage "at the Point" in 1939 and over the years he worked on various committees and boards overseeing the community.
He is survived by his wife Marie and his daughters Gail Noyes and spouse Marilyn Tallman of Norwich, Wendy Noyes-Porte and spouse Randy Porte of Waterford and their families. In addition, he is survived by his five very special nieces and nephews, their families, and Donna, Joshua, Jonathan and Johanna Elsensohn who filled his life with love and laughter over the years.
A memorial service will be held at the Bozrah Centre Congregational Church, 23 Bozrah Street, Bozrah, CT at 11AM on Aug 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charles' name to the Bozrah Centre Congregational Church.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019