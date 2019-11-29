|
|
Charles G. Collins 1942 - 2019
Norwich - Charles Gordon Collins, age 76, husband of Barbara A. Collins, passed away November 21, 2019. He was born in Norwich on December 13, 1942, son of the late Charles S. and Cecilia (Demers) Collins. He married Barbara Ann (Murray) Savitsky Collins on December 31, 1991.
Early on he worked for 10 years at Pervel Industries in Plainfield. He then owned and operated Collins Colonial Reproductions, Inc., and built Post and Beam homes and Barns in the Brooklyn area. He also owned and operated C. Collins Door Co. and was a business man most of his life. While his children were growing up he was very involved in coaching baseball and basketball. He also was a starter for BMX bike racing. He had a great love of antique and customized cars all of his life, especially his 1963 ½ Ford Galaxie low-rider. His life interests were his children and grandchildren. He also loved dancing and cruising with his wife Barbara in their hotrod "Shameless".
Besides his wife Barbara, he is survived by his former wife Joyce (Santerre) Postovoit, his children, Charles J. Collins of Middletown and Marie Dupre and husband Kevin of Putnam. Daughter-in-law Kristin Collins of Putnam, two step-children Lisa A. Niles of Griswold and Larry Savitsky Jr. and wife Diane of Bethel, CT. Two brothers Gilbert F. Collins and wife Arlene of Canterbury and Daniel S. Collins and wife Julie of Vernon. Two sisters Donna M. Levesque and husband Frank of Killingly and Kathleen J. O'Neil and husband Scott of Hiram, ME. He is also survived by his grandchildren Alexis and Kylie Collins, Devin, Colin and Erin Dupre, Grace Collins, Nicole Niles, Adam Cohen, Steven Vlash and Megan Savitsky. Two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Christopher S. Collins and brother Thomas D. Collins.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery, Central Village, followed by a celebration of Charles' life at the American Legion Post 91, 66 Prospect Street in Moosup. There are no calling hours. Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson is in charge of arrangements. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019