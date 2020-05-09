|
|
Charles G. Stoll 1933 - 2020
UNCASVILLE - Charles G. Stoll, 87, of Uncasville, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on May 7, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 2, 1933, Charles was beloved son of the late Charles and Elsie (Seitz) Stoll.
He went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge after completing overseas assignments in Germany. Following his service, he worked as a machinist, but eventually transitioned into full-time carpentry where he was able to establish his own furniture and cabinet-making business. Charles was incredibly gifted with his hands and had a knack for fixing anything. For many years, he built countless pieces that not only graced the homes of his clients, but also his family and even his own.
In 1958, Charles married the love of his life, Connie, and they enjoyed over 60 wonderful years together, raising their children and taking cross-country road trips. He was a quiet family man who enjoyed tending to his houseplants, feeding the birds from the back porch and mowing the lawn on his favorite tractor. He was grateful for the friendships made in the Hillcrest community and on the Bocce court. Those close to him will never forget his quick wit and one-liners—he loved to make everyone laugh and put a smile on their faces. He was a true patriot who loved his country, his family, his friends, and his Budweiser. Charles will always be remembered and forever loved.
Charles is survived by his beloved wife, Connie; son, Gerard Stoll and his wife, Jackie; daughters, Liz Munro and her husband, Ted, Mary Pat Murphy and her husband, Stephen, Connie Crameri and her husband, Greg, and Maggie Lageman; his adored grandchildren, Beth, Ryan, Tricia, Matthew, Stephen, Alex, Zachary, and Luke; his sister, Dorothy Ames; and his sister-in-law, Patricia Studley and her husband, Joe. In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his sister, Margie Stravitch, and his brothers-in-law, Vincent and Michael Darnowski.
Charles' family will hold a private celebration of his life at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Place, 120 Cliff St., Norwich, CT 06360.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Uncasville is caring for the arrangements.
To leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit www.woyaszandson.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 9 to May 11, 2020