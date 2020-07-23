1/1
Charles G. Wickham
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles G. Wickham 1965 - 2020
Columbus, Miss. - Charles "Charlie" George Wickham, 54, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Columbus, Miss., on July 4, 2020.
He was born in Norwich, August 27, 1965, the son of the late George and Ruth (Marchand) Wickham. Charlie grew up in Lisbon and was a graduate of Norwich Technical High School.
After high school, he was employed for many years in the aerospace industry, before working in casino surveillance.
Charlie is survived by his three children, Justin Wickham and wife Ashley of Dayville, Denica Burnell and husband Scott of Plainfield, Katie Borton of Temperance, Mich.; two sisters, Laurie Wickham of Cumming, Ga., Paula Weber of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Edward Wickham of Norwich; as well as seven grandchildren and countless foster children throughout the years.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved