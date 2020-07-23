Charles G. Wickham 1965 - 2020

Columbus, Miss. - Charles "Charlie" George Wickham, 54, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Columbus, Miss., on July 4, 2020.

He was born in Norwich, August 27, 1965, the son of the late George and Ruth (Marchand) Wickham. Charlie grew up in Lisbon and was a graduate of Norwich Technical High School.

After high school, he was employed for many years in the aerospace industry, before working in casino surveillance.

Charlie is survived by his three children, Justin Wickham and wife Ashley of Dayville, Denica Burnell and husband Scott of Plainfield, Katie Borton of Temperance, Mich.; two sisters, Laurie Wickham of Cumming, Ga., Paula Weber of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Edward Wickham of Norwich; as well as seven grandchildren and countless foster children throughout the years.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.



