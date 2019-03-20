Charles H. Lounsbury III 1942 - 2019

Putnam - Charles H. Lounsbury, III, 76, of Richmond Rd., died Monday, March 18, 2019, at William W. Backus Hospital. Born in Danbury, CT, he was the son of the late Charles H. Lounsbury, Jr. and Anne Marie (Ziegler) Lounsbury Ayers.

Charlie was a 1964 graduate of the United States Naval Academy and was a Vietnam Navy Veteran. He worked as an Emergency Medical Technician for American Ambulance, worked as a computer programmer and was an entrepreneur. He was a member of the Canterbury Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed skiing and volunteered on the Powder Ridge Ski Patrol for many years.

Charles is survived by his children, Jonathan Lounsbury and his wife Heather of Westmoreland, NH, Heidi Lounsbury of Southington, CT, and Gretchen Hamn and her husband Daniel of Rockland, MA; his sisters, Kathryn Phenix of Melbourne, FL, and Linda VanEck of Vermont; five grandchildren, Sinead Politz, Addison Hamn, Phoebe Hamn, Anne Lounsbury and Samuel Lounsbury and two great grandchildren, Jaxton Politz and Lorelei Politz.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Charlie's family from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church Street, Putnam, followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 3:00 pm. An inurnment ceremony at the United States Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, MD will take place in May.