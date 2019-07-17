|
Charles Hildebrand 1940 - 2019
Ledyard - Charles Houston Hildebrand of Groton/Ledyard passed away July 11, 2019 at L&M Hospital in New London. He was 79. "Charlie" spent most of his life as a house painter and floor refinisher in the Mystic area. He was known for his excellent work and inexpensive fees.
Charles is survived by four brothers Bruce, Frederick, George, Jonathan; one niece and four nephews; one uncle, and numerous cousins.
There will be a Celebration of Life held later in August. Please call Susan at 860-334-2904 asap if you wish to attend.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 17 to July 19, 2019