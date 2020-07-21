Charles J. Sladky Jr. 1937 - 2020

Lisbon - Charles J. Sladky Jr., born in Astoria, N.Y., on May 12, 1937, died peacefully at his daughter's home in Griswold, CT, on July 19, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Lynne A. Sladky, daughter Stacy Sladky Hyde of Preston and her partner Steve Zeiba, son Joseph Sladky and wife Daneen of Taftville , daughter Lynne Lathrop and husband Mark of Griswold and his sister Barbara McCabe of North Carolina. He also lives behind 9 grandchildren: Luke Southworth of Colorado, Cody Southworth of Preston, Kelsey Busby and her husband Dennis of Alabama, Seth Sladky and his wife Shannon of Alabama, Zane Sladky and his partner Kirstin Brannon of Alabama, Katelynn Hyde of Preston, Kayce and Kamryn Lathrop of Griswold, and Beth Zeiba of Moosup. 4 great-grandchildren, Case and Aggie Busby of Alabama, Harper Southworth of Preston and Cash Sladky (arriving in October) He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Charlie very proudly served in the United States Navy retiring as Master Chief Machinist Mate after 20 years of service. He served on the USS Ross, USS Besugo, USS Remora, USS Robert E Lee, and the USS Stonewall Jackson. He served 16 patrols during his career.

After his retirement from the Navy he was employed at Milestone Nuclear Power Plant for 20 years where he worked as a plant mechanic.

Charlie was a proud member of the Holland Club and the Sub-Vets of Groton.

Charlie found enjoyment in spending time with his family and friends, playing the guitar and singing, crossword puzzles, Jeopardy and being near the ocean.

There will ceremony with military honors promptly at 1 pm on Sunday, August 2, 2020, with a celebration of life immediately following at 24 Baca Drive, in Griswold.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in his honor to the Center for Hospice Care at 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360.

Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



