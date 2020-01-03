|
Charles N. Normandin, Jr. 1948 - 2019
Charles N. Normandin, Jr., 71 of Danielson, beloved husband of Donna (Terwilliger) Normandin, died of cancer at home on January 1, 2020. He was born in Putnam, December 22, 1948, son of the late Charles N. Sr. and Margaret (Pepler) Normandin
Charley attended Putnam schools, graduating from Putnam High School in 1967. He was active in track as well as pole vaulting. He served in the CT. National Guard and received his Associates Degree in Applied Science Civil Engineering from Hartford State Technical College in 1969. He practiced Land Surveying for the greater part of his working life, and upon attaining his CT LLS in 1985 opened, owned and operated his own business Normandin & Associates in Brooklyn. In 1988 Charley earned his LLS certification as an expert witness in Real Property. He was a member in good standing of C.A.L.S. for many years earning recognition for his dedicated service and contributions to the profession of Land Surveying. He eventually partnered in PC Survey until his full retirement in January 2019.
Among his many outreach endeavors were KB Ambulance EMT, Hospice Volunteer, Habitat for Humanity Volunteer, and Prison Fellowship Teacher/Leader. He also served as a deacon of the South Killingly Congregational Church as well as organizing and facilitating spiritual retreats while affiliated with the church.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a son Chad K. Normandin of Danielson and a daughter Kristen Normandin of Woodstock; a stepdaughter Kimberly Mauger of West Chester, PA and a stepson Randy Barcomb of Acworth, GA; two sisters Barbara Ihloff of Uncasville and Janice Patenaude of East Greenwich, RI; seven granddaughters; two grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.
All who wish to attend and honor Charley's life are welcome to attend a Memorial Service on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 2:00PM at Tillinghast Funeral Home 433 Main Street Danielson. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. tillinghastfh.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020