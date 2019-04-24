Home

Charles Thomas Perry Sr.

Charles Thomas Perry Sr. Obituary
Charles Thomas Perry Sr 1950 - 2019
Norwich - Charles Thomas Perry Sr. passed in peace Friday April 19, 2019. He was 68 years old. Originally from Winnsboro, South Carolina born August 29, 1950. He rolocated to Norwich, CT in the late 60's. Charles was a loving father, boxer, fisherman, weightlifter, and avid athlete. Services will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Brooklawn Funeral Home, 511 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Repass to follow at Maennerchor Club, 39 Maennerchor Ave Norwich, CT 06260. All are welcome.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
