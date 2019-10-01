|
Cheryl Elaine DeGroff Brown 1946 - 2019
Uncasville - Cheryl Elaine DeGroff Brown, 73, went home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2019 after losing her battle with cancer.
Cheryl was born in Schenectady New York on February 28, 1946, daughter to Stanley Earl DeGroff and Dorothy Elizabeth Sheldon. She married her husband Edward Lloyd Brown on May 15, 1965. He survives her.
She is survived by her children; Jeffrey A. Brown (Heather), Lloyd E. Brown (Amanda), Marvin P. Brown and Stanley E. Brown. She is also survived by three (3) sisters and one (1) brother; Yvonne Sawyer, Antoinette Tikki DeGroff-Evans, Deryl Rucker-Stallon, and Stanley DeGroff. She is survived by seventeen (17) grandchildren, seven (7) great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Cheryl also leaves behind two best friends, Cindy Coutu and Barbara Wilcox.
Cheryl worked for 21 years at Foxwoods Casino in the Bingo Hall as a cashier and truly loved her bingo. She also worked for Companions & Homemakers in Norwich before becoming ill. Cheryl loved her family and friends very much. She would go out of her way and do anything for anyone. She was the type of person who would want everyone to get along with no arguing.
Our family would like to thank the Norwichtown Rehabilitation and Care Center for all their love and support for our family as well as caring for our mom.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10am till noon at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, CT. A Funeral Service will be held at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019