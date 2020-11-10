1/1
Chester Misiaszek Jr.
1948 - 2020
Putnam - Chester Misiaszek Jr., 71, of Putnam, passed away unexpectedly November 6, 2020, at his home. He was born December 12, 1948, in Putnam, son of Chester and Stasia (Boyko) Misiaszek Sr.
Chester loved sports and was a fan of the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Celtics and the New England Patriots. He enjoyed playing tennis and loved the outdoor life. He traveled to the Caribbean four times in the past years. Chester leaves his identical twin brother who was his best friend Fred Misiaszek of Putnam; his sister Joan Galenski and her husband Donald of Woodstock; his niece Heidi Urias and her husband Luis of Los Angeles, CA. He was predeceased by his mother, father and a niece Melissa Galenski. Funeral services are private. Donations may be made in his memory to a local dog shelter.
Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith and Walker Funeral Home
148 Grove Street
Putnam, CT 06260
(860) 928-2442
