|
|
Chris Thomas 1979 - 2019
Putnam - Christopher J. Thomas, 40 of Putnam passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his home in Putnam. Beloved husband of April (Kennette) Thomas, they were married October 28, 2006. He was born January 20, 1979 in Putnam, son of Richard Thomas and Pauline Laprade.
Chris was a correctional officer at the Brooklyn Correctional Institution for 12 years. He loved ice fishing, snowmobiling and being with his family. He also worked for Napa in Putnam and Dudley for many years. Chris was a friend to all and helped everyone he knew and many he didn't know!
He leaves his wife April of Putnam, two daughters Madison and Taylor Thomas of Putnam, father Richard Thomas and his wife Lisa of Woodstock, mother Pauline (Lamoureux) Laprade and her husband Norman of Washington, NH, paternal grandmother Annette Thomas of Fabyan, brother Brian Thomas and significant other Vanessa Travers of Fabyan, niece and nephew MacKenzie and Noah Langevin of West Virginia.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 Noon at St. Joseph Church, 12 Main Street, North Grosvenordale, CT. Burial to follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, Webster, MA.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Madison and Taylor at Hometown bank. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019