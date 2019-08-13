|
|
Christina K. Gladue 1941 - 2019
Brooklyn - Christina K. Gladue, age 77, of Brooklyn died August, 9, 2019 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT following a prolonged illness. She was born in NYC on November 25, 1941, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna (Yaworski) Shkutkzo, Jr. She worked for the State of Connecticut for nearly 30 years. In May 1971, she married the love of her life, Theodore W. Gladue who died on February 13, 2008. She is survived by three daughters, Andrea Kovacs and husband Jeff Johnson of Bridgeport, CT; Brandy-Lisa (Gladue) and husband Richard Walden of Canterbury, CT; Anastasia (Stacy) (Gladue) and husband Christopher Mares of Sterling, CT. Brother Nicholas Shkutkzo, III, and his wife Barbara of Salem, CT; She also leaves granddaughters Allie Miller, Katherine Johnson, and Britney Mares, and two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Gage. She was predeceased by granddaughter, Jaclyn Renee Carter.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Joseph's Church in Occum, meeting directly at the church. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Following the mass, fellowship and refreshments will be served in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Christina with a gift in her memory to Interval House, P.O. Box 340207, Hartford, CT 06103. Guillot funeral home in Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019