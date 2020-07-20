Christine Czyzewski 1937 - 2020

Uncasville - Christine Czyzewski, 83, died Friday morning July 17, 2020 at her home in Uncasville, surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 18, 1937, in Ilnik Maly, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Bronislaw and Helena Kopij. Christine immigrated to the United States in 1951. On June 16, 1956 she married her late husband, Thaddeus, at St. Joseph Church in Norwich, where she was a devote and lifelong parishioner.

Prior to his passing on December 7, 2006, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Christine is also predeceased by her brother Stefan, sister Alfreda and sister Marysia.

Christine is survived by her daughter Diane (John) Dunn of Hanover, son Thaddeus (Beatrice) Czyzewski of Norwich, son Christopher (Karen) Czyzewski of Waterford, daughter Terry (Ed) Gomez of Virginia Beach, daughter Caroline (Bill) Bucko of Lisbon and daughter Kasia (Rich) Radicioni of Norwich. She lovingly raised Kathy (Chan) So of Oakdale as her own daughter. Babci (grandmother) is also survived by grandchildren Danielle (Michael) Lavallee, Patrick Dunn, Amanda and Timothy Czyzewski, MacKenzie, Claudia and Christopher Czyzewski and Angela (Michael) Torres. With much love, she also raised her grandson Lee Czyzewski. In addition, she is survived by her great-grandchildren Brian, Hollie and Ziva So, Brayden and Porter Lavallee and Adam McLain. Also surviving Christine is her sister Anna Dziekonski and her husband Mitchell; her sister-in-law Christine Selvidio and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A 1954 graduate of Norwich Free Academy, she went on to work for Yantic Grain and Thermos. Once her children were grown, she worked for Polonez Travel Agency in Norwich. Most important to her were the years she raised her children, volunteering for numerous positions at their schools and attending many school functions.

Christine most enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whether it was for Wigilia, birthdays or other holidays. She enjoyed many camping trips and days at the beach when her children were younger. She will be remembered for doing everything for everyone so passionately and gracefully.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Church 120 Cliff Street Norwich, CT or Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT.

Calling hours will be held from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave. Norwich. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, with a Mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph Church, 120 Cliff Street Norwich. Burial will follow immediately at St. Joseph Cemetery.



