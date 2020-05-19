Home

Christine E. (Sadowski) Harrelson


1952 - 2020
Christine E. (Sadowski) Harrelson Obituary
Christine (Sadowski) E. Harrelson 1952 - 2020
Norwich - Christine Harrelson, 67, passed away on May 9, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
Christine is survived by her parents, Anthony and Evelyn (Barber) Sadowski of Norwich, CT. Her brothers Joel Sadowski (Cheryl) of Voluntown, CT, and Mark (Diane) Sadowski of Suffield, CT.
She will be deeply missed by her 5 children, Hope Harrelson of Groton, CT, Meredith (Anthony) Allport, of North Port, FL, Anthony Harrelson of Coventry, CT, James (Bethany) Harrelson of Moosup, CT, and Lindsay Harrelson of Norwich, CT, and 5 grandchildren, Zachary and A.J Allport of North Port, FL, Annalise and Nick Marcuccio of Norwich, CT, and Chase Harrelson of Moosup, CT.
Funeral and burial services will be private.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 19 to May 21, 2020
