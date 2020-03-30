|
|
Christopher Anthony Natle 1962 - 2020
Central Village - Christopher Anthony Natle, 57, passed away on March 27, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Christopher was born in Springfield, Mass., a son to Beverly A. (Mawaka) Natle and the late Frank J. Natle. He is survived by his loving longtime companion of 30 years, Nancy G. Manley.
Christopher worked as a hatchery manager for the State of Conn. He was a graduate of Technical High School in Springfield, Mass., and Sheldon Jackson College in Sitka, Alaska.
Christopher was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time in his garden tending to his vegetables and fruit trees. In earlier years, he enjoyed the company of his canine companions, Cindy and Jake, his beloved Redbone coonhounds.
In addition to his longtime companion Nancy, he is survived by his mother, Beverly A. (Mawaka) Natle, formerly of Clinton, Conn., now residing in East Longmeadow, Mass.; sister, Paula A. Tranghese and husband Anthony Tranghese of East Longmeadow, Mass.; brother, Antony P. Natle of Northford, Conn.; his niece, Cassaundra and husband Ivan Lopez; and great-nieces and nephew. He also leaves behind nephews, Anthony Tranghese and Christopher and wife Alesandra Tranghese, all of East Longmeadow, Mass. He was predeceased by his father, Frank J. Natle, his brother, Vincent Frank Natle, and sister-in-law, Susan E. Natle.
Services will held at a later date and time and are entrusted to the care of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home, Plainfield, Conn.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the ASPCA and to the hospice workers of Conn.
www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020