|
|
Dr. Christopher C. Glenney 1924 - 2019
Norwich - It is with profound sorrow that the Glenney family announces the passing of their beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Dr. Christopher C. Glenney. He was born June 24, 1924 in Manchester, CT to Christopher and Margaret Glenney. He died at home with family by his side on Thursday November 28th, 2019.
Christopher met his dearly loved wife Marcia (Goodman) at Michigan State in 1942. They courted long distance during the war until reunited in 1946 after Christopher was honorably discharged from the Navy, having served as a corpsman. They were married in 1947 and had a special love story which Chris eagerly shared with any audience. They moved to Boston where Chris studied medicine at Tufts Medical School and then on to Michigan for his internship and residency in orthopedics at Henry Ford Hospital. They were married 68 years before Marcia passed away in 2016. Their marriage was blessed with ten children.
Chris joined Dr. Thomas Masterson in partnership to form The Norwich Orthopedic Group in 1957. Chris was a devoted staff member at William Backus, Newington Children's, and Day Kimball Hospitals. He endeared himself to his patients with his caring and jovial demeanor. As a distinguished board-certified orthopedic surgeon, he performed the first total hip replacement at Backus Hospital in 1972. He was also a founding member of the Irish American Orthopedic Society with his close friend Dr. James Devlin. He retired from orthopedic practice in 1996.
He was a surgeon of faith who understood there was no healing without God, the Great Physician. He devoted his life to Jesus Christ and the church, worshipping at Lee Memorial Methodist Church in Norwich since 1959. Chris was also a faithful member of the Gideons, believing in the life-changing power of God's Word. He distributed free Bibles throughout the community.
Chris was a Certified Master Gardener. He was raised on a dairy, produce, and poultry farm which inspired his life-long passion for working the land. In 1988 he established the Old Mill Stream Farm in Lisbon and, with reverence, placed conservation easements on the land to prevent future development through the Connecticut Forest and Park Association.
He had a keen appreciation for the arts and was an avid painter, studying under Foster Caddell for many years. His oil paintings grace the homes of his children and grandchildren.
Christopher is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Gwendolyn (and Rev. James) Keller; and his nine children; Dr Christopher U.(and Patricia) Glenney; Drs. Daniel (and Sandra) Glenney; Janet (and Dr. Matthew) Roche; Dr. Heather (and Joseph) Ziemba; Katharyn (and Dr. Vincent) Laudone; Laurel Popovich; Judith (and Rev. Mark) Johnson; Revs. Carol (and Jay) Kelly; and Dr. Gavin (and Claire) Glenney. He is cherished by his 30 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren as well as numerous loving nephews, nieces and in-laws. He was predeceased by his wife Marcia, his parents, brother and sister-in-law William and Marjorie Glenney, sister Theadora Glenney and his son Brian Glenney.
Calling hours will be held on Friday,12/13/19 from 5-8pm and a memorial service on Saturday, 12/14/19, at 11:30am, both at Lee Memorial Methodist Church, 294 Washington Street, Norwich. A luncheon will follow the service.
A private graveside dedication with military honors will be at Maplewood Cemetery.
Donations to Lee Church, the Gideons, or NFA would please and honor Christopher. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019