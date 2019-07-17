|
Christopher I. Sardo 1969 - 2019
Griswold - Christopher I. Sardo of Griswold, CT, passed away unexpectedly on July 10. 2019 at the age of 59.
Chris was a graduate of St. Bernard High School and attended Thames Valley Technical School. He was employed at the Griswold Rubber Company for several years before beginning his professional career at Thames Valley Council for Community Action where he worked for over 31 years. During his time at TVCCA, he held various leadership positions and was currently the Director of Community Services.
He was a life member of the Jacques Cartier French Club and a board member of the Griswold Fish and Game Club. He enjoyed bird hunting and was an avid fisherman. Chris spent most of his life on and around Pachaug Pond where he enjoyed boating, water skiing, bird hunting, fishing and four wheeling.
Chris is survived by his mother Dorothy, brother Gary, nephew and Godson Izaias, several aunts, uncles, cousins and long time friends who all miss him greatly. He is also missed by his long time four legged Pug companion, Walter.
He was pre-deceased by his father Izaias G Sardo, maternal grandparents Leon and Mary Gwiazdowski and paternal grandparents Izaias and Mary Sardo.
Calling hours will be held from 5:00-7:00PM Friday July 19, 2019 at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00AM Saturday July 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City, CT. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Norwich, CT. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Donations in his name may be made to a .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 17 to July 18, 2019